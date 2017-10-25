Police: Medical emergency causes crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A driver went to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 4:45 p.m. on the 3300 block of Days Mill Road in North Codorus Township, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Fire and EMS quickly responded to the scene to stabilize the driver, who they determined had suffered a medical emergency before the crash happened. Witnesses told police the car almost struck several vehicles head-on before hitting the pole on the opposite side of the road.

The road was closed while crews stabilized the car and the pole.

