Police: Mechanicsburg coach had sexual encounters with student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former coach at Mechanicsburg High School has been arrested after he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, police said.

Frank Hoy, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.

Mechanicsburg police said an investigation began Sept. 23 when school administrators notified them of a possible sexual relationship between Hoy and a student. During the investigation, it was confirmed that Hoy had sexual encounters with the student.

Hoy, a part-time employee, was as an assistant coach of the girls’ volleyball team, according to the district’s website.

He has been a coach with several other teams and assisted at clinics and camps throughout central Pennsylvania, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.