WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say broke into multiple cars in Wormleysburg.

The thefts happened on October 21, according to West Shore Regional police. The suspect may be in Harrisburg.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.