WASHINGTON (WHTM) – PlanToys has recalled baby gyms because safety regulators say babies can become strangled on the side rope crossbars.

No injuries have been reported, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says people should stop using the baby gyms and contact PlanToys for a free replacement.

The baby gyms were sold at specialty toy and baby product stores and online at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 through May 2017 for about $50.