PennDOT: The old sticker can stay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is taking to social media to clear up confusion over those old registration stickers.

The transportation department made clear in a Facebook post that drivers do not have to remove the old stickers from their license plates.

The stickers were eliminated under a law passed in 2013 and PennDOT stopped issuing them at the end of last year. The move was expected to save the department more than $3 million a year in production and mail costs.

Police departments had advised drivers to remove the outdated stickers to avoid getting pulled over in other states, but PennDOT now says law enforcement across the country and in Canada have been notified of the change.

If you still want to remove your sticker, there is no law that says you can’t.