PennDOT: The old sticker can stay

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is taking to social media to clear up confusion over those old registration stickers.

The transportation department made clear in a Facebook post that drivers do not have to remove the old stickers from their license plates.

The stickers were eliminated under a law passed in 2013 and PennDOT stopped issuing them at the end of last year. The move was expected to save the department more than $3 million a year in production and mail costs.

Police departments had advised drivers to remove the outdated stickers to avoid getting pulled over in other states, but PennDOT now says law enforcement across the country and in Canada have been notified of the change.

If you still want to remove your sticker, there is no law that says you can’t.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s