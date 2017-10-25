Penn State Health: Hope and Courage Preview

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and tonight we will be airing Hope and Courage, a show all about resources for breast cancer patients and their families.

When it comes to breast cancer, there can be many questions. Experts from Penn State Health are here to answer some of these questions. We’ll also lean about the CLIMB program and what it’s doing to help children cope with a parent’s diagnosis.

Learn more online and be sure to tune in tonight at 7:30 for Hope and Courage, a Penn State Health Breast Cancer Special—only on abc27.