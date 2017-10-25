Penn State Health: Hope and Courage Preview

By Published:

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and tonight we will be airing Hope and Courage, a show all about resources for breast cancer patients and their families.

When it comes to breast cancer, there can be many questions. Experts from Penn State Health are here to answer some of these questions. We’ll also lean about the CLIMB program and what it’s doing to help children cope with a parent’s diagnosis.

Learn more online and be sure to tune in tonight at 7:30 for Hope and Courage, a Penn State Health Breast Cancer Special—only on abc27.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s