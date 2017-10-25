Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of jewelry store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man admitted in court that he tied up two employees and threatened the women with a gun when he robbed a Lancaster County jewelry store last year.

Joshua R. Tyner, 30, of Newark, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lancaster County Court to robbery, kidnapping, and other charges regarding the robbery of the Zales store at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township on Aug. 17, 2016.

He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.

The district attorney’s office said Tyner was wearing a mask, wig, and sunglasses and carrying a cane when he pulled a gun and ordered the employees into a back room. He bound the women’s wrists and ankles with duct tape, threatened to shoot them, then emptied a large amount of jewelry from the display cases and fled.

Police found the abandoned rental car Tyner used for his getaway in Christiana. The stolen jewelry and other items tied to the robbery were recovered from the rental car.