Man gets prison for recording, assaulting teen in bookstore restroom

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will serve up to 10 years in prison for trying to record a 14-year-old girl with his cellphone before assaulting her in a bookstore restroom.

Dustin Cornelius, 20, of Richland, was sentenced Tuesday in Berks County Court to two to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to false imprisonment of a minor, simple assault, and invasion of privacy, according to court records.

Spring Township police said Cornelius on May 16 bound the girl with zip ties, held her at knifepoint, and assaulted her in a Barnes & Noble restroom before her boyfriend’s mother came in to check on her.

As part of his sentence, he cannot have contact with the girl or her family and he is banned from the store.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.