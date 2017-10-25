Man gets 50 years for producing child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been ordered to serve 50 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

Michael C. Clarke, 44, of Glenville, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 600 months imprisonment followed by 25 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2016.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office said Clarke sexually assaulted a girl and recorded the abuse from 2010 to 2015. After Southwestern Regional Police Department arrested him for rape of a child and other offenses in 2015, investigators found child pornography on multiple computers and storage devices.

Investigators further discovered that in 2010, Clarke made secret recordings of another girl then transported the images from Iowa to Pennsylvania.