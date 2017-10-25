Man exposed himself to woman as she watched TV, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman told police an unknown man exposed himself to her as she was watching television in her home Tuesday night.

The Spring Garden Township woman reported that she saw the man through her front bay window around 9:30 p.m. The woman lives in the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue.

She described the man as about 5’9″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a brown hooded coat or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Garden police at 717-843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 800-722-0991.