Lancaster Urology: Prostate Cancer

Approximately 14% of men with prostate cancer will go on to have metastatic disease which is considered advanced prostate cancer.

“While advanced prostate cancer is not curable, we can help extend overall survival through therapies such as Xofigo which is used to treat prostate cancer that is resistant to medical or surgical treatments that lower testosterone and has spread to the bones with symptoms, but not to other parts of the body,” tells Nurse Practitioner Leanne Schimke.

“Our practice continues to be proactive through clinical trials to help evaluate new treatments for prostate cancer.”

