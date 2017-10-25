Harrisburg man dies after crash into Warwick Township home

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man died after he crashed a car into an embankment, went airborne and struck the roof of a Lancaster County home Monday night, police said.

Stephen D. Christ Jr., 36, was operating a 2013 Dodge Dart that left the 1500 block of East Newport Road in Warwick Township after failing to negotiate a curve. The Dodge vaulted more than 150 feet, struck the roof, and landed on a tree in the backyard, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release Wednesday.

No one in the home was injured.

The crash is under investigation.