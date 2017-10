LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash in Upper Paxton Township Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m., according to state police in Lykens.

Two tractor trailers and one other vehicle crashed at 1292 SR 25.

Police have not released any additional information about how the crash happened or who was involved.

The investigation continues.

