ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver was flown to a hospital after crashing a box truck into an East Pennsboro Township home Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver sustained serious injuries after striking the home in the 1000 block of Valley Road.

No one in the home was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Valley Road between Wertzville Road and Route 11/15 is expected to remain closed for several hours, possibly through the evening commute.