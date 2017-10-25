Downtown Harrisburg grocery store closer to opening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg is one step closer to getting a much-needed grocery store.

Provisions will carry fresh produce, dairy, meat, natural products, and cleaning supplies. Employees have are unloading those products and awaiting the perishable items as the store gets ready to open.

“Because this is a little bit of a different shopping experience than what you might be used to because there’s not a bag or box of cereal on a shelf, that will be a little bit of a new experience for folks,” said Adam Porter, co-founder of Provisions, “but if you’ve ever shopped the candy aisle at most mega grocery stores, this will feel very familiar.”

Provisions will be the first downtown grocery store in several decades. The 2,350 square-foot store will be similar to a Trader Joe’s. It will let customers buy in bulk. The founders say customers can measure their food or product, reducing food and packaging waste.

It’s expected to open in early November.