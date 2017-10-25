Cooler and pleasant today

Despite it being late October, yesterday marked the seventh straight day with highs in the 70s for Central PA! The warm weather is going to come to an end today, however, as cooler air comes rushing back from the west. Expect partly cloudy skies today with seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear and seasonable too, with lows dipping into the lower to mid 40s. It will be less breezy today and tonight too.

A cooler forecast remains in play for Thursday with highs staying in the upper 50s. Friday could start in the upper 30s for some backyards with 60s to follow for the afternoon and even warmer weather by Saturday. More clouds arrive for Saturday afternoon as the next front heads closer to the area. Rain is becoming more likely by late Saturday evening and Sunday. This rain event could be similar to what happened early yesterday. Expect some gusty showers Saturday night through Sunday with a cool down early next week. The weather will be a bit of a roller coaster ride over the next 7 days, but nothing too abnormal for this time of year. Trick-or-treat Thursday night should be calm and pleasant too. Enjoy!