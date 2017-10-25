Coldwell Luxury Living: A Historical Gem

Carrie’s visiting West York in this month’s Coldwell Banker Luxury Living Segment.

This home was built in the twenties and has had many generations of owners throughout time. Each room contains a story– especially the unique dining room. The wallpaper was favored by the Kennedy’s and was later replicated in the white house.

With over six acres of land, this home comes with a bank barn, horse pastures, multiple gardens, ponds, and a deluxe swimming pool.

Why not see it for yourself? Learn more in the video above!