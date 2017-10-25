Celebration for school designed for autistic students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There is a new space for learning inside the former Jewish Community Center on Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

It’s the home of the NHS School Lancaster, a school designed for students of who have autism or who have emotional support needs. Executive director Alexandra Markey said the six-classroom facility is ready to help a growing number of students.

“We see autism increasing across the country,” Markey said. “We know that more kids are being identified every day and the supports are not always within their home school districts.”

Markey said they have a partnership with public schools in Lancaster County. She said NHS students will be referred from those schools.

NHS, a licensed private academic school, will work with students ages 5 to 21 on an individual basis to figure out their needs.

“We like to really focus on building independence for our students,” Markey said. “We call that transition skills. So, we like to actually partner with community providers that will actually support them when they leave our setting.”

Similar schools are also open in Harrisburg, Carlisle, and Chambersburg.