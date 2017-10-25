bALLet class offers dance lessons to special needs kids

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A new class is teaching kids with special needs the art of ballet.

The bALLet class began last month at the Pennsylvania Ballet Academy in Camp Hill.

The class is open to children, ages six to 12, with different special needs, such as Cerebral Palsy, Autism, and Down Syndrome.

There are currently six children signed up for the class, which meets Tuesday afternoons at 4:30.

The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy’s principal started a similar program in Georgia. After seeing the benefits it had on children there, she wanted to bring it to Central Pennsylvania.

“A lot of the progress has been in flexibility, in strength, endurance, and in memory,” said instructor Lee Marriott. “Like any person taking ballet. The same types of benefits you would get if you were typically developing are the same types of benefits that you’re going to get if you have some type of disability.”

The class will run until June, and is free of charge, except for the cost of a uniform.

Anyone interested in registering their child for the class can call the Pennsylvania Ballet Academy at 717-774-7474 or go to their website.