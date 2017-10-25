4 accused dealers headed to trial in drug-overdose deaths

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four Lancaster County residents are headed to trial on charges they delivered drugs that led to fatal overdoses.

Tyler S. Bobola, 21, of Elizabethtown, was ordered held for trial after a preliminary hearing on Friday. The district attorney’s office says he sold heroin – which was actually pure fentanyl – to a 22-year-old man who died on Aug. 31.

Kevin March, 46, of Leola, and his fiancee, 31-year-old Jessica Faus, 31, are accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Warwick Township man who died of an overdose on April 9. The couple waived a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Amy L. Blackburn, 40, of Ephrata, also waived a preliminary hearing on Monday. She’s charged with providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a 30-year-old man who died on Aug. 15. A co-defendant, 36-year-old Jason Enright of Ephrata, is charged in the death but is not in custody.