3 sought for cash scam on grocery store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public to help them identify three men who conned a Lancaster Township grocery store out of $300.

Manheim Township police said the men were at the Giant food store on Columbia Avenue on Saturday around 5 p.m. One of them went to the customer service counter for change and handed a clerk seven $100 bills.

After the clerk returned 35 twenties, the man concealed 15 bills and said he changed his mind. He handed the smaller stack of $20 bills back to the clerk, received his $100 bills, and left the store, police said.

Investigators released surveillance camera images of the men. Anyone who can identify them is asked to call the police department at 717-569-6401 or their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.