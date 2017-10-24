University student admits putting bleach in pregnant woman’s water

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Millersville University student has admitted in court that he tried to abort his girlfriend’s pregnancy by putting bleach in her water.

Theophilous Washington, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to attempted homicide regarding the Oct. 28 incident at the university, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

The attempted murder charge was filed in regards to the child.

The district attorney’s office said Washington gave his girlfriend a bottle of water that contained bleach. She drank some of the water at her on-campus room, vomited, then called 911.

The woman was two-months pregnant. She has since given birth to the child. It appears neither the mother nor the child was harmed.

Washington, of Washington, D.C., will remain in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail until sentencing, which will be scheduled after a background check is completed in a couple months.