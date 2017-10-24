UGI warns customers of unpaid bill scam

By Published:

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – UGI says a number of its customers have reported scam phone calls that claimed their natural gas or electricity service would be shut off for unpaid bills.

The customers have been told to send an electronic payment, and the scam caller then attempts to get the customer’s UGI account number.

The phone calls are not from UGI or an agent of the company, UGI said in a news release Tuesday. Most calls have been received by customers who are current on their account.

UGI urged customers to provide no information if they receive this call and contact the company at 800-276-2722 if they have any questions.

