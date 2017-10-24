The Latest: Former Fox anchor grapples with non-disclosure

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly (all times local):

Former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy says she grapples with the idea of signing non-disclosure agreements to settle sexual harassment cases.

Huddy did that to settle her own complaints that former Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly made inappropriate advances toward her. That prevented her from discussing that case in detail in an appearance Monday with another fellow Fox anchor, Megyn Kelly, on Kelly’s NBC show.

She said she recognized that more women would realize they were not fighting abuse allegations alone if it weren’t for the non-disclosure agreements. Kelly, who had made her own harassment allegations against former Fox boss Roger Ailes said she believed that harassment at Fox and other places would end sooner if women knew the extent to which this is going on.

Huddy said the prospect of going up against Fox lawyers and executives with her complaint was daunting.

Bill O’Reilly says he’s being attacked for political purposes and that it’s been a “horror show” for him and his family.

The former Fox News Channel host was interviewed by one-time colleague Glenn Beck on this weekend’s story in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to a former legal analyst who had accused O’Reilly of harassment.

On Beck’s radio show Monday, O’Reilly said that he could not discuss specifics about former analyst Lis Wiehl’s case. He said the Times hates him and is intent upon keeping him out of the marketplace. There was no immediate comment from the newspaper.

O’Reilly also said that it was “incomprehensible” that his former colleague Megyn Kelly would speak out against him, saying that “I helped her dramatically” in her career.

He posted online an undated thank-you note Kelly had written to him for giving a gift at a baby shower.

O’Reilly was fired in April.

Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O’Reilly’s behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop.

Kelly, now on NBC, spoke Monday after it was revealed in The New York Times that O’Reilly had reached a $32 million settlement agreement with former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before O’Reilly’s contract was renewed in February. O’Reilly was fired in April.

When Kelly’s memoir was released last November, O’Reilly publicly questioned the loyalty of those who criticized Fox.

She said on NBC that “the abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact — it has to stop.”