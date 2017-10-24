Skimming device found at Mechanicsburg gas station

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People who bought gasoline at a Mechanicsburg gas station should check their bank accounts for fraudulent charges.

A skimming device was found on a pump at 101 North Walnut Street, police said. Skimmers are used to steal account information from bank cards.

Mechanicsburg police said they recovered the device around 3 p.m. Monday. It is not known how long the skimmer was on the pump.

Any fraudulent charges on bank accounts should be reported to your bank and your local police department.

Anyone with information about the device is asked to call Mechanicsburg police at 717-691-3300 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 717-691-3309.