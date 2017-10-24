Shrewsbury man dies after crash

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a man has died in the hospital following a crash this afternoon in Hopewell Township.

Forest See, 76, of Shrewsbury, was pronounced dead Tuesday at York Hospital.

According to police, See was traveling west on Orwig Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 75-year-old woman, was also transported to York Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.