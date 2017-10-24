Sex-offender bill would set residential restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation to prohibit convicted sex offenders from living near schools.

State Reps. Tina Davis (D-Bucks) and Pam Snyder (D-Fayette/Greene/Washington) said their proposal, House Bill 1882, would ban sex offenders registered under Megan’s Law from living within 2,500 feet of a school, pre-school, or child care facility.

“Right now, there are no laws preventing offenders from moving in right next door to the school attended by your child, grandchild, niece or nephew,” Davis said in a statement. “Our legislation aims to address this problem and keep kids safe at school and on their way to and from school.”