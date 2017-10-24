Sex-offender bill would set residential restrictions

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation to prohibit convicted sex offenders from living near schools.

State Reps. Tina Davis (D-Bucks) and Pam Snyder (D-Fayette/Greene/Washington) said their proposal, House Bill 1882, would ban sex offenders registered under Megan’s Law from living within 2,500 feet of a school, pre-school, or child care facility.

“Right now, there are no laws preventing offenders from moving in right next door to the school attended by your child, grandchild, niece or nephew,” Davis said in a statement. “Our legislation aims to address this problem and keep kids safe at school and on their way to and from school.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s