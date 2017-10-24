Rain and windy early today, then clearing and mild

A front barrelling through the region this morning will bring gusty rain showers until about 8AM. Expect around a half inch to one inch of rainfall and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour! After the waves of rain pass through, skies will clear by late morning and winds die down later today too. It will be a mild day ahead, with highs near 70 degrees this afternoon. This will likely be the last warm day for a while as cooler air moves in tonight behind the front. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

Cooler air most certainly follows for the rest of the week, but nothing major. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Then by Thursday and Friday, plenty of sunshine will be the story with highs in the 60s. Saturday looks to stay dry and much of the day will be sunny ahead of the next weather maker that arrives by Sunday. Highs ahead of the front on Saturday will be quite mild, back into the upper 60s. Sunday will bring showers with a cool down on the way again by early next week. Anybody that has Trick-Or-Treat night on Thursday should be TREATED to a nice forecast. Enjoy!