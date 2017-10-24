Prosecutor: Fish and Boat officer kills man after attack

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officer fatally shot a man after prosecutors say the man assaulted and tried to drown the officer.

Authorities say the officer shot the man who was later identified as 37-year-old Sean Bohinski, of Nanticoke, Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area along the Susquehanna River in West Nanticoke.

A Luzerne County prosecutor says the unidentified officer encountered Bohinski while on a routine patrol and a fight broke out. Authorities say Bohinski repeatedly struck the officer and then tried to drown him in the river. That’s when they say the officer fired his weapon, killing Bohinski.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.