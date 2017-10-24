Police: Scout leader knocked heads, injured boys

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania scout leader is accused of injuring two boys at the Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Berks County.

Matthew McKeon, 28, of Birdsboro, grabbed the Boy Scouts and hit their heads together, causing the children to complain of headaches and concussion-like symptoms, state police in Schuylkill Haven said in a news release.

McKeon was speaking to the boys about their involvement in a Cub Scout Halloween costume contest and hit their heads together at the end of the conversation on Oct. 14, police said.

He is charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and harassment.