Hampden Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight fire in Cumberland County.

It happened just before 12:30 Tuesday morning at a home on the 1st block of Countryside Court in Hampden Township.

When crews arrived they found the fire in the garage.

The two adults inside the home said they heard a “pop” and they they left the home.

They were taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for troubled breathing.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.