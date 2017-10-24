Opioid meeting aimed at college students

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Together with law enforcement, recovered addicts and medical experts, Dauphin County Commissioners will hold a listening session for college students on the opioid epidemic.

It’s scheduled for Tuesday evening at Penn State Harrisburg. Doors to the Capital Union Building open at 5:30 p.m..and the program runs from 6-8 p.m.

The college demographic has been especially hit by the opioid epidemic. Since 1999, fatal overdoses have increased 224 percent for those ages 18-24, and 167 percent for the general population.

In Dauphin County just in the last year, the overdose death rate has jumped 23 percent.