Man killed in single-vehicle crash

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash Monday night in Warwick Township.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in 1500 block of E. Newport Road.

According to police, a male driver was traveling west on E. Newport Road when he struck an embankment and became airborne, striking the rooftop of a home before landing in a wooded area.

The coroner pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.