Man killed in single-vehicle crash

WHTM Staff Published:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash Monday night in Warwick Township.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in 1500 block of E. Newport Road.

According to police, a male driver was traveling west on E. Newport Road when he struck an embankment and became airborne, striking the rooftop of a home before landing in a wooded area.

The coroner pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

