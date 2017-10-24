Man gets 20 to 40 years in prison for strangling girlfriend

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Michael Morant (Baltimore County Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man accused of strangling his girlfriend has accepted a plea deal that will put him in prison for 20 to 40 years.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Morant pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of third-degree murder in the June 2016 death of 30-year-old Rebekah Strausbaugh.

Police say Morant strangled Strausbaugh last year during a domestic argument. Morant said his emotions got the best of him and asked for forgiveness.

He initially was charged in Maryland with her homicide, but the case was moved to York County Court in April.

