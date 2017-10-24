Man charged in 3 bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man accused of two bank robberies has been charged with a third.

Christopher Mortorff, 42, of East Berlin, is accused of robbing the Citizen’s Bank in the 5900 block Allentown Boulevard on Oct. 5, Lower Paxton Township police said.

Bank employees said a man wearing a camouflage hat and shirt placed a live round of ammunition on the counter and demanded a teller empty the cash drawer.

Mortorff is accused of robbing a bank in Susquehanna Township, in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road, the same day.

He was arrested the following day after police said he robbed a Fulton Bank branch in the 6520 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, in Cumberland County.