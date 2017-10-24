Man accused of robbery, assault in Lemoyne park

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Allen Township man was arrested after he assaulted and robbed another man in Memorial Park, police said.

Mohamed Moustafa Ali, 19, is charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief in connection with an incident Monday evening.

The victim told officers that Ali was going to buy some items from him and the two met at the park around 5:30 p.m. When Ali arrived, he struck the victim several times, stole his cash and a watch, then threw his cell phones on the ground, West Shore Regional police said in a news release.

Ali was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $99,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

