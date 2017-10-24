Loose dog attacked 3 during fight over gun, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were attacked by a loose dog as they struggled over a gun Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

Police said the incident in the 600 block of South Lime Street began when a man went to his brother’s house and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him. The brothers then struggled over the gun, and the victim’s wife used a small machete to strike her brother-in-law on the back of his head.

The victim’s dog managed to get loose and bit both owners and the suspect during the struggle. The suspect fired one round, but no one was struck.

A bystander attempted to secure the uncollared dog but could not hold onto it.

Officers arrived and found the three people in a pile in the backyard, the dog still biting their faces and heads. One of the officers shot the dog after the owner told him to do so, killing it.

The dog owner, his wife, and his brother were all taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Angel Santiago, who lives on the 600 block of South Lime Street, told ABC27 News that he saw the attack. He said the scene was a bloody mess.

“The dog was vicious and already full of blood,” Santiago said. “He (the dog) already had the taste of blood in its mouth. He was in full gear to attack. They needed to put it down.”

Police did not release the brother’s name because the incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed against him.