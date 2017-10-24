Judge throws out charges vs. friar accused of abuse cover-up

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This combination of file photos from March 18, 2016, shows Giles Schinelli, left, Anthony Criscitelli, center, and Robert D'Aversa, right, when the three Franciscan friars were arraigned on charges of child endangerment and criminal conspiracy at a district magistrate in Hollidaysburg, Pa. Blair County, Pa., Judge Jolene Kopriva scheduled a Thursday, April 27, 2017, hearing after attorneys for Schinelli, Criscitelli and D'Aversa asked for the dismissal of charges that the friars didn't properly supervise a suspected sexual predator accused of molesting more than 100 children, most at a Pennsylvania high school, the Altoona Mirror reported Thursday, April 20. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against one of three friars accused of improperly supervising a Franciscan brother who was accused of molesting more than 100 children, most at a Pennsylvania high school.

The judge found 74-year-old Anthony “Giles” Schinelli didn’t conspire to cover up abuse allegations. The judge also concluded the statute of limitations ran out on a child endangerment charge, because his supervision of the brother ended in 1994.

But the judge found evidence the other two friars supervising Brother Stephen Baker did conspire to cover up allegations before and during Baker’s tenure at Johnstown’s Bishop McCort Catholic High School in the 1990s. The judge found the statute of limitations didn’t expire in their cases because the alleged conspiracy lasted until 2010.

Baker killed himself in 2013, before church officials paid more than $8 million to settle claims by former McCort students.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s