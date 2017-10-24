Harrisburg City Council taking close look at Second Street change

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council has hired a consulting firm to conduct a traffic study and perform design work, to help determine if changing a part of Second Street into two-way traffic, would be a good idea.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Westburn Majors, says the proposed change would take place between Forster and Division Streets.

Majors, who grew up in Harrisburg, says the timing is right to take a good look.

“Right now, we have access to money to at least have the initial study that is needed to make the determination on whether or not it will be converted,” said Majors, “We are looking to improve the way traffic flows through the City of Harrisburg.”

Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the project could have additional phases.

“We are looking at a new bridge that would connect the Uptown Plaza with HACC and going over the train tracks,” said Papenfuse, “That is an exciting possibility, and we are looking at improvements along Seventh Street near the new federal courthouse.”

Papenfuse says it will take several months before the traffic study and design work is finished.

Majors says its likely that City Council will hold public meetings to get input from residents during that time.