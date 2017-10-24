Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats for fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Fisher-Price has recalled more than 60,000 Soothing Motions seats after 36 reports of motors overheating and one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions seats with model number CMR39.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other retailers from November 2015 through October 2017.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says people should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.