Customer tackles bank robber

OLYPHANT, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania bank robber got more than he bargained for when a customer stepped in and tackled him.

Surveillance video obtained by WNEP-TV shows the robber wearing a mask and waving a gun at the Honesdale National Bank near Montdale on Friday. He got a clerk to put money in a bag, but then the customer slams him to the floor, takes his gun, and tosses the bag of cash across the room.

The customer managed to get the mask off then followed the fleeing robber out the door and directed police to where he headed.

Scott Township police said they arrested 38-year-old John Ryall on charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

