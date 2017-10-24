Cumberland County e-recycling center to change hours

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Electronics Recycling Center will change its operating hours in early November.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 7, the center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The center will also be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Through the end of October, the recycling center is open from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center accepts televisions, computers and accessories, mobile devices, entertainment equipment, data center equipment and cable equipment.