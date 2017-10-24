Bird-in-Hand Stage: Upcoming, Magical Events!

Live theatre and magic shows are a relatively recent addition to the Bird-in-Hand experience. The Bird-in-Hand Stage provides meaningful and entertaining shows, and is located at the Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant. It’s an intimate theatrical experience and has become one of Lancaster County’s must-see stops for live performances.

The Magic & Wonder Show is a theatrical event for the entire family, starring Illusionist Brett Myers. All ages will enjoy grand illusions, live animals and comedy. This unique, magical journey has a powerful message that will create memories to treasure for a lifetime.

New this year is the Magic & Wonder of Christmas celebrating the holiday season. Brett combines amazing illusions and heartwarming comedy with the best of the holiday spirit to take guests on a journey of joy, hope and celebration.

We’ll get to see a table-floating trick today along with a preview of what’s to come for the Bird In Hand Stage.