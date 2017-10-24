Bird-in-Hand Stage: Upcoming, Magical Events!

By Published: Updated:

Live theatre and magic shows are a relatively recent addition to the Bird-in-Hand experience.  The Bird-in-Hand Stage provides meaningful and entertaining shows, and is located at the Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant.  It’s an intimate theatrical experience and has become one of Lancaster County’s must-see stops for live performances.

The Magic & Wonder Show is a theatrical event for the entire family, starring Illusionist Brett Myers.  All ages will enjoy grand illusions, live animals and comedy.  This unique, magical journey has a powerful message that will create memories to treasure for a lifetime.

New this year is the Magic & Wonder of Christmas celebrating the holiday season.  Brett combines amazing illusions and heartwarming comedy with the best of the holiday spirit to take guests on a journey of joy, hope and celebration.

We’ll get to see a table-floating trick today along with a preview of what’s to come for the Bird In Hand Stage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s