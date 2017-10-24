Big Ten, National Title hopes at stake for #2 Penn State vs #6 Ohio State

Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) makes a move on Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – #2 Penn State has passed its first two Big Ten tests of the year. A final minute drive on the road against Iowa, and a 42-13 blowout against previously ranked Michigan show the Nittany Lions are ready for their biggest challenge of the year. Penn State travels to Columbus Saturday to take on #6 Ohio State.

The two teams haven’t played each other since last year’s 24-21 win for the Nittany Lions, catapulting them to national prominence and a trip to the Rose Bowl. Now, the roles are reversed, with Penn State undefeated and ranked second in the country. The Buckeyes, with their sole loss on the year to Oklahoma, are still in the hunt for the Big Ten Title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The winner of Saturday’s game will be the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten East, and play for a Big Ten Championship.

Penn State last won at Ohio State in 2011, it’s one of three wins the Nittany Lions have over the Buckeyes in the last 10 years.

