York police release new photos of homicide suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating the killing of a gas station employee have released enhanced surveillance photos of their suspect.

The photos were taken at the Exxon gas station in the 1000 block of West Market Street where 44-year-old Aditya “Sunny” Anand was fatally shot while starting his shift early Tuesday.

Investigators have said the shooter is about 30 years old, has a large build and a beard, and was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with an olive drab coat, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 847-411.

