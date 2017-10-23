Woman charged with assault on Manor Township police officer

Published:
Jennifer Cameron (Manor Township Police Department)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Jennifer Ann Cameron, 51, lunged at a Manor Township police corporal when he tried to speak to her and when he tried to take her into custody Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Stone Creek Road, police said. The officer was called to the home after a neighbor reported a woman was screaming.

The corporal suffered an injury to his hand and knee.

Cameron is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She was released on $40,000 bail.

