Woman charged with assault on Manor Township police officer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Jennifer Ann Cameron, 51, lunged at a Manor Township police corporal when he tried to speak to her and when he tried to take her into custody Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Stone Creek Road, police said. The officer was called to the home after a neighbor reported a woman was screaming.

The corporal suffered an injury to his hand and knee.

Cameron is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She was released on $40,000 bail.