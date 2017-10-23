Toddler flown to burn center after fall into fire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 2-year-old boy was flown to a burn center after falling into a fire at a Swatara Township home Saturday night.

Township police said the child tripped and fell into a small fire that was part of a family’s evening in their backyard in the 900 block of Main Street.

The child was quickly pulled from the fire by a witness. Because of the burns he received, a medical helicopter landed at the Swatara Middle School property and flew the child to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, police said.

His medical condition was not available.