Special election set to fill anti-abortion lawmaker’s seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will hold a special election March 13 to complete the term of disgraced Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, an anti-abortion lawmaker who resigned after his hometown newspaper revealed he had suggested a mistress get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.

Monday’s announcement by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf puts the campaigns of at least nine Republican and Democratic would-be candidates into high gear to become their party’s nominee.

Murphy has acknowledged the affair. His last day in office was Saturday.

The 18th District seat has a majority of registered Democrats in it but is considered Republican-friendly. Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton there by a 3-2 ratio in last year’s presidential election.

Next year’s primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.