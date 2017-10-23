Report of shirtless man running in parking lot leads to drug arrest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was charged for drug possession following an incident in the parking lot of a Dauphin County pharmacy.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the CVS in the 6000 block of Allentown Boulevard for a report that a man had taken his shirt off and was running around his car.

Police say they found 35-year-old Troy Weiner, of Hummelstown, at the scene.

Weiner appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.

Court documents state Weiner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally charged by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department with disorderly conduct.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.