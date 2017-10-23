Police respond to assault at Lebanon County Career and Technology Center

WHTM Staff Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – An assault victim was treated at a local hospital and released following an assault Monday morning at Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.

According to the South Lebanon Township Police Department, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was taken into police custody before he was turned over to Lebanon County Probation.

Police are interviewing the victim during the ongoing investigation.

Charges are pending, according to police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s