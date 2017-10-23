Police respond to assault at Lebanon County Career and Technology Center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – An assault victim was treated at a local hospital and released following an assault Monday morning at Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.

According to the South Lebanon Township Police Department, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was taken into police custody before he was turned over to Lebanon County Probation.

Police are interviewing the victim during the ongoing investigation.

Charges are pending, according to police.

